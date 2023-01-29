Reporter rips AU for Freeze-Liberty controversy silence

Auburn football head Coach Hugh Freeze has many Skeletons in his closet from his past at Briarcrest Christian in Memphis, Ole Miss, and Liberty — some of which have come to life and made the hiring process to get him onto the Plains a PR nightmare.

There was one controversy that largely went unnoticed until January 27, the day of a court appearance for Liberty tight end Jerome Jackson. Jackson was accused of stalking an ex-girlfriend who worked in the Flames Athletic department.

Inside Higher Ed Reporter Josh Moody pushed the story into focus Friday morning when he ripped Auburn University over several tweets for not commenting on the matter after he reached out:

Notably, though, the ruling went in Jackson’s favor. Questions about what Freeze ignored about his player’s conduct for the sake of competition at Liberty will most certainly linger still, though, due to his notorious DMs with a sexual assault victim at LU.

What would make Hugh Freeze a public Enemy of Auburn football

Hugh Freeze has earned himself a great deal of goodwill from his recruiting success, but his past risky behaviors need to be addressed if he wants to avoid being a public enemy of Auburn football fans.

AU is offering Redemption to Freeze. If he blows it and exhibits any behaviors that justify the backlash to his hiring in November, he’ll lose plenty of Tiger fans that take the Auburn Creed seriously.

