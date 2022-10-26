Reported Manchester City Target Endrick Copies Erling Haaland’s Goal Celebration

Brazilian wonderkid Endrick caught the attention of many Manchester City fans after replicating Erling Haaland’s signature goal Celebration after scoring his first senior goal.

The teenager scored his side’s second goal in their 3-1 win against Athletico Paranaense, making him the youngest Goalscorer in the history of the Brazilian top-flight at 16 years and 97 days old.

