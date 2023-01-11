Report: Young, Champ among names seeking Saudi International release | Golf News and Tour Information

“Obviously it’s the elephant in the room for everyone. Frankly, throughout the whole process with them I was very interested,” Young said, according to the Golf Channel’s Ryan Lavner. “I think [LIV Golf] have a bunch of good ideas. I think they’re doing some cool stuff.” Young said he wanted to stay with the tour in order to compete in the Ryder and Presidents Cup and didn’t want to jeopardize the prospect of winning a major championship. Nevertheless, it was clear he remained torn on the decision. “So, I don’t know, it’s a really difficult situation, because it’s not really anything anyone wanted to happen,” Young said. “I think it wasn’t meant to be this hostile between the two.”