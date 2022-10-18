Report: Wisconsin basketball hosting two ’24 official visitors

With the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team set to begin their 2022-2023 season in just two weeks, Greg Gard and the Badgers will reportedly host two of their top overall prospects in the 2024 recruiting class on official visits this weekend.

According to 24/7 High School Hoops, 2024 point guard Daniel Freitag will be on campus for an official visit this Saturday. The visit marks the third time that Freitag has been on campus this fall, as he previously came to Madison for the Illinois State game on September 3, and returned on October 1 for the Illinois game.

