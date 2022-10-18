Report: Wisconsin basketball hosting two ’24 official visitors

With the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team set to begin their 2022-2023 season in just two weeks, Greg Gard and the Badgers will reportedly host two of their top overall prospects in the 2024 recruiting class on official visits this weekend.

According to 24/7 High School Hoops, 2024 point guard Daniel Freitag will be on campus for an official visit this Saturday. The visit marks the third time that Freitag has been on campus this fall, as he previously came to Madison for the Illinois State game on September 3, and returned on October 1 for the Illinois game.

A four-star prospect by both 247 Sports and Rivals, Freitag is arguably one of Wisconsin’s top overall targets in the 2024 class, and he is a phenomenal athlete on the football field and the hardwood. Ranked as the No. 53 player in the country based on the 247 Sports Composite, he is a top-10 point guard for his grade and the No. 1 player in the state of Minnesota.

A smooth operator in transition and in the halfcourt, Freitag has additional offers from Baylor, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Virginia, but Wisconsin is considered one of the early favorites for the 6-foot-2 point guard who excels on both ends of the court.

Joining Freitag on his visit will be AAU teammate Jack Robison, per his 247 Sports profile. Robison is a 6-foot-6 small forward known primarily for his shooting ability from outside, and he has been a frequent visitor to Madison for the past two seasons.

A three-star Recruit by 247 Sports, Robison also holds Scholarship opportunities with Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Florida. He is the No. 145 player in the country and the No. 3 players in Minnesota in the 2024 class.

Wisconsin Assistant Coach Joe Krabbenhoft is the primary recruiter for both players, and he is an alum of their AAU program, Howard Pulley Basketball. Some other notable players from Howard Pulley to play for Wisconsin include Jared Berggren, Brad Davison, and Jordan Taylor.

The two young stars also play AAU ball with current Wisconsin commit Nolan Winter, who chose the Badgers over in-state Minnesota last month. Robison is also a high school teammate of Winters at Lakeville North, the same school as Tyler Wahl and Nate Reuvers.

Wisconsin is still searching for its first commit in the 2024 recruiting cycle, and a duo of Freitag and Robison would be quite the start for what is expected to be a rather large class scholarship-wise.

Keep an eye out for a full list of football and men’s basketball prospects on campus this weekend from All Badgers on Saturday.

