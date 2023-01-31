Report: USC football will land 4-star wide receiver on National Signing Day

USC is expected to sign long-term 2023 wide receiver commit Ja’Kobi Lane, according to Blair Angulo of 247Sports.com.

Lane has been committed to USC since August, but there were rumblings he’d sign with Oregon after not signing with USC during the early signing period in December.

At 6-foot-4, Lane will instantly become USC’s tallest receiver. As a senior at Red Mountain High School in Arizona, he caught 65 passes for 823 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Scroll to Continue

Here’s what 247Sports had to say about Lane in its Scouting report:

Tall, slim and lanky prospect with high-major length potential and physical upside. Long striding receiver with ridiculous high-point ability. Flashes elite aerial skills to go up for the football in tight situations. Shows remarkable body control and flexibility. A major force near the goal line where he can sky over Defenders for possession. Deceptively quick off the line of scrimmage given his frame composition and seemingly glides through space as a route runner. Very good hands, oftentimes making flashy, highlight-reel catches. Could continue to improve straight-line speed and needs to add physical component. Potential multi-year starter at elite Power Five level with very good chance to garner NFL Draft attention.

In addition to Lane, USC has a shot at landing a few other prospects on Wednesday, the first day of the second signing period. Cornerback Rodrick Pleasant is the most likely recruit to pick USC. The Trojans are also linked with tight ends Duce Robinson and Walker Lyons. Robinson isn’t expected to pick a school on Wednesday. He’s electing to wait and further assess his options.