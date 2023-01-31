Report: USC football will land 4-star wide receiver on National Signing Day

USC is expected to sign long-term 2023 wide receiver commit Ja’Kobi Lane, according to Blair Angulo of 247Sports.com.

Lane has been committed to USC since August, but there were rumblings he’d sign with Oregon after not signing with USC during the early signing period in December.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button