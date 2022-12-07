Report: US Soccer to open preliminary contract extension talks with Gregg Berhalter

As the United States Men’s National Team exits the 2022 World Cup, thoughts have turned to the future of the team, including who will lead it. With USMNT head Coach Gregg Berhalter’s contract expiring at the end of the year, according to Doug McIntyre of Fox Sports, US Soccer has opened preliminary talks with the Coach over a contract extension.

ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle goes further in his reporting on Berhalter’s discussions with US Soccer over a new deal, saying that it is “very early in the process” and that Berhalter is also interested in exploring European club positions.

The USMNT exited the World Cup last weekend in the Round of 16 after a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands, but with the team getting right back to it next month with two Friendlies against Serbia and Colombia, US Soccer wants to have its head Coach Secured before then. However, there is no word yet on any plans the Federation has to speak with other candidates.

Berhalter, who also played for the USMNT, holds a 37-11-12 (WLD) record as USMNT head coach, as he got the team back to the World Cup after they missed out in 2018 and proceeded to get the USMNT out of one of the toughest groups in the tournament. Group B also contained England, Iran, and Wales, each of which are in the top 20 according to the FIFA World Rankings. Berhalter also has head coaching stints with Hammarby in Sweden and MLS side Columbus Crew.

There are some players who have gone on record to say that they would like for Berhalter to remain as USMNT head coach. “I would love for him to stay, but that is out of my control,” USMNT forward Jesus Ferreira said to McIntyre and Fox Sports. “That’s going to be on him and whoever is in charge of that.”

For Berhalter, he said he wants to take some time to think about his next move. “For the last month, month-and-a-half I have just been fully focused on the World Cup,” Berhalter said to Fox Sports. “I’ve been focused on achieving things with this group. Over the next couple of weeks, I will clear my head. I will sit down, and I will think about what’s next.” That next could be another 4 years at the helm of the USMNT program, a Pivotal World Cup cycle that leads to the United States co-hosting the 2026 World Cup with Canada and Mexico.

