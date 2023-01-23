Report: UConn Women’s basketball 2023 signee Jana El Alfy to enroll early

Jana El Alfy, a 2023 signee for UConn Women’s basketball, will enroll early in Storrs according to Hearst CT’s Maggie Vanoni. Details on the Egyptian’s availability and role for the rest of this season are unknown at this time.

From multiple posts on her Instagram story, El Alfy has apparently already departed Egypt, or will be in transit to Connecticut soon. UConn is currently less than one week into its spring academic semester, which began on Tuesday after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The 6-foot-4 forward was a surprise addition to UConn’s 2023 class in early November. She chose the Huskies over multiple power conference offers, including several other current top-25 programs.

El Alfy will arrive at UConn with international experience like much of the Huskies’ current roster. She most recently participated in the 2022 U-18 Africa championship, and has also represented Egypt at the U-16 and U-17 levels. Her father, Ehab, is also the Egyptian Women’s national team coach.

The addition of El Alfy brings UConn to thirteen players for the season. The Huskies will now have six countries represented on their roster in addition to the United States, Canada, Croatia, Hungary, France and Portugal.

Just seven of UConn’s 12 current players were available for Saturday afternoon’s game against Butler. At a minimum, the addition will expand the number of players the Huskies have available to compete in practice as they continue to struggle with injuries.