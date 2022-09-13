Report: UConn men’s basketball to Headline 2024 Maui Invitational

According to a report from college basketball Insider Jon Rothstein on Monday, UConn men’s basketball will be part of the 2024 Maui Inviational Tournament, which takes place each November inside the Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Rothstein identified seven of the Championship round’s eight teams. So far, Colorado, Dayton, Iowa State, Memphis, Michigan State and North Carolina are set to be involved, with the final team yet to be named. As the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Big East and Pac-12 are already represented, a school from the SEC will likely complete the field, as host Chaminade only competes in the Championship round in odd-numbered years.

Tennessee (2023), Arkansas (2022), Texas A&M (2021), Alabama (2020) and Georgia (2019) will be ineligible to participate as they have represented or will represent the SEC in the five events before 2024. Auburn last went to Maui in 2018 and is a possibility, while Kentucky hasn’t been to the island since 2010 and Florida hasn’t appeared since 1999.

UConn last traveled to Hawaii in 2016, when it finished sixth with a 1-2 record, while also winning the event in 2010 and 2005. The Huskies, in their first appearance in the event in 2000, finished fifth with a 2-1 mark .

UConn is competing in the eight-team Phil Knight Invitational this season and will be part of the Empire Classic in 2023along with Indiana, Louisville and Texas.