Report: UC Football Hiring Tom Manning As OC and Adding Josh Stepp From Louisville

CINCINNATI — UC football has reportedly landed on an Offensive coordinator.

According to Football Scoop’s John Brice, former Iowa State Offensive Coordinator Tom Manning is taking the same position at Cincinnati.

“Per multiple sources, Manning already has met in person with the new Cincinnati staff on campus, and the two sides simply are working to finalize “a couple final” details to a multi-year contract,” Brice wrote.

Football Scoop is also reporting that Louisville tight ends Coach Josh Stepp is joining Scott Satterfield’s staff as well. He Coordinated the offense in the Fenway Bowl and was hired over from Georgia State last March.

Stepp had been with the Panthers as their tight ends coach since the 2017 season. Georgia State posted several records under Stepp, including touchdowns (53 in 2019), scoring (33.3 PPG in 2020), total offense (439.8 YPG in 2019), and rushing offense (241.6 YPG).

Manning has been a position Coach and OC at ISU every year but once since 2016, coaching tight ends for one season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018. The Youngstown, Ohio native has been ISU head Coach Matt Campbell’s right-hand man for years and followed him to Ames after a four-year run together at Toledo from 2012-15.

Manning coached the Offensive line during that stretch, heading a unit that finished top-25 in yards per rush in each of his final three seasons in the Glass City. Manning is another sign that the Bearcats are ready to lean into the wide-zone rushing scheme and drive the offense through the running game. A similar vibe to early Luke Fickell teams.

The Cyclone offense was not good this past season, averaging 20.2 points per game (114th nationally), but was top 43 in scoring in each of the three prior seasons. They did rank much higher in Offensive efficiency (82nd), than scoring in 2022.

Manning’s offense ranked 19th in efficiency in 2021 and had no major weaknesses in the underlying metrics. Cincinnati now has most of its main on-field staff together as they get ready to welcome in more transfer visitors this weekend.

It’s all hands on deck to beef up wide receiver, offensive line, and cornerback.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like the following:

UC Legend Desmond Ridder Wins First NFL Game As Starter With Falcons 20-19

Three-Man Weave: Temple Stifles UC’s Offense 70-61

UC Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Bearcats Edge Rusher Jabari Taylor Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Pair Of Four-Star Running Backs

Report: UC Hiring First Football General Manager In School’s History

NFL Executives Overwhelming Name Sauce Gardner NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year

2022 UC Football Signing Day Tracker

UC Cornerback Arquon Bush Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Sauce Gardner, Kelce Brothers Make 2023 NFL Pro Bowl

UC Running Back Charles McClelland Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Watch: Viktor Lakhin, Ody Oguama, Wes Miller Discuss 72-54 Win Over Detroit Mercy

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Rolls 72-54 Over Antoine Davis, Detroit

Watch: UC Head Coach Scott Satterfield Discusses Transfer QB Emory Jones, 2023 Football Class

UC Offensive Tackle James Tunstall Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Watch: Desmond Ridder Hypes Up Falcons, Hits Drake London Over The Middle In First NFL Start

Final Huddle: UC Falls Flat Against Louisville 24-7 In Fenway Bowl

Look: Louisville Brings Keg Of Nails To Fenway Bowl; UC Releases Final Hype Video Of 2022 Season

Look: UC Rocking ‘The Cats’ Throwback Uniforms Against Miami

—–

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk