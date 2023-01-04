Report: UC Football Hiring Tom Manning As OC and Adding Josh Stepp From Louisville

CINCINNATI — UC football has reportedly landed on an Offensive coordinator.

According to Football Scoop’s John Brice, former Iowa State Offensive Coordinator Tom Manning is taking the same position at Cincinnati.

“Per multiple sources, Manning already has met in person with the new Cincinnati staff on campus, and the two sides simply are working to finalize “a couple final” details to a multi-year contract,” Brice wrote.

