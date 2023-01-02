Report: UC Football Hires Jack Griffith As Director Of Player Personnel

CINCINNATI — UC football has a new director of player personnel under head Coach Scott Satterfield.

According to Football Scoop’s John Brice, Cincinnati is filling the position with Jack Griffith, a member of the New York Jets Scouting department.

Griffith reportedly had a bright future in New York but is jumping at the chance to work with Zach Grant again. The new general manager at UC teamed up with Griffith (player personnel assistant) Briefly last year at Ohio State after the now Cincinnati DPP helped build the Villanova football program for two years.

