Report: Tiger Woods Declines Use Of Cart For Return To Golf

Less than a Fortnight ago, Tiger Woods announced that his return to the game will come at the Hero World Challenge in December, following a four month break from the game as he recovers from a serious leg injury.

Making his return at Albany Golf Club and the Hero World Challenge, an event where Tiger is in fact host, there have been some questions as to whether he will use a golf cart or not. Now, according to journalist Dan Rapaport, the 15-time Major Winner will in fact be walking.

