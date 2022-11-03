Report: Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy To Headline The Match VII

The latest edition of ‘The Match’ is set to feature an all-star cast of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

According to the Fried Egg, multiple sources have reported the made-for-TV exhibition event has been penciled in for December 10 at Pelican Golf Club outside of Tampa and could even be played under floodlights.

