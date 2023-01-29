Report: The NBA reached out to the Lakers immediately after the game to inform them that LeBron James was fouled by Jayson Tatum

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their second painful loss to the Boston Celtics in overtime on Saturday in less than two months.

The big controversy was centered around a non-call at the end of regulation when LeBron James appeared to be fouled by Jayson Tatum while missing what would’ve been the game-winning layup with the score tied.

LeBron gets mauled on a game-winning layup attempt pic.twitter.com/VrOn1QNrr1 — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) January 29, 2023

Shortly after the game, the Lakers were reportedly told by NBA officials that James was, indeed, fouled on that play and should’ve gotten two free throws.

Sources say the Lakers have already heard from league officials that the end of regulation play was incorrect and that a foul should’ve been called sending LeBron James to the FT line. Expect the L2M to say the same — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) January 29, 2023

It was cold comfort for LA, as it missed yet another golden opportunity to move forward in the standings and take advantage of a relatively weak and wide-open Western Conference.

The team went up by 11 points at one time, as its defense stopped Tatum and forced lots of misses from 3-point range. But the Lakers struggled themselves on offense, as their offense looked slow and stagnant for much of the contest.

They needed to speed up the pace and score fast-break buckets in bunches, but Boston wouldn’t let them turn this game into the type of drag race they would’ve preferred.

James had yet another remarkable performance, scoring 41 points while hitting 6-of-12 3-point attempts, but it was ultimately wasted.

Los Angeles (23-27) is still two games out of the 10th spot in the Western Conference and only three games behind the sixth-place Minnesota Timberwolves, but it’s slowly running out of time to make its move and ensure a spot in the NBA Playoffs this spring.

Its loss on Saturday was the first game of an extended road trip that will include tilts against Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets, the surprising New York Knicks and the young and exciting New Orleans Pelicans.

With most of its injured players now healthy and in action, including Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV, this is the time for the team to step things up.



