REPORT: The Brooklyn Nets Could Potentially Sign This NBA Champion?

The Brooklyn Nets have a roster that is designated to compete for NBA Championships.

They have Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving.

Last season, as many title contenders do, they had a lot of veterans on the roster.

Adding Veterans who have been around for a while or who have experience as an All-Star can always be helpful.

On Thursday, Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports reports that “Dwight Howard’s name is still buzzing among Brooklyn Nets brass.”

Howard played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season and averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Robinson: “Dwight Howard’s name is still buzzing among Brooklyn Nets brass, I’m told. Howard’s an NBA Champ & an eight time All-Star.”

At one point, Howard was one of the best players in the entire NBA.

He was a true superstar with the Orlando Magic, leading them to the NBA Finals in 2009.

Over the last few seasons, he has developed into an excellent role player.

In 2020, they helped the Lakers win the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat in the NBA’s Bubble in Orlando, Florida.

While in 2021, he averaged 7.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game as a bench player for the Philadelphia 76ers.

He could be a very solid addition to the roster for the Nets.

The Nets will play their first game of the 2022-23 regular season on October 19 when they host Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.