Report: TaylorMade Set To Sign Nelly Korda And Brooke Henderson

January is the month that all gear heads look forward to, with new releases of equipment being followed by professionals changing their allegiances to other brands and manufacturers.

The has been a lot of changes on the gear front, with Danish Twins Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard signing with Callaway, World No.15 Tom Kim signing with Nike, as well as Major Winner and LPGA Tour star Nelly Korda also signing with the iconic brand .

