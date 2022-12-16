Report: Stephen Curry (shoulder) expected to miss ‘a few weeks’

Stephen Curry goes for the Steal and appears to injure his left shoulder before heading to the Locker room.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will miss “a few weeks” due to a left shoulder injury, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Curry suffered the injury on Wednesday during Golden State’s 125-119 loss at Indiana. They underwent an MRI on Thursday, which confirmed a left shoulder subluxation, per the team.

Curry spoke with Reporters on Friday morning before the Warriors’ road game against the Philadelphia 76ers (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) said he was glad he wouldn’t need surgery for the injury.

“Any time you can avoid surgery or anything like that, it’s great news,” Curry said. “I’m trying to figure out how to get pain-free quickly, get the strength back and work your way back into it appropriately. … You’ve got to trust the plan we have and do my work.”

The eight-time All-Star was injured with about two minutes left in the third quarter as the Warriors tried to rally from a 20-point halftime deficit. His three-point play with 4:16 to go in the third got Golden State within 83-80.

But when Pacers forward Jalen Smith dribbled towards the baseline, Curry tried to stop him by sticking his left arm out. Smith continued, and Curry’s arm bent back awkwardly. Curry grabbed his shoulder while standing hunched over on the court then walked to the locker room during the next timeout.

They finished with 38 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Losing Curry for an extended period of time will be a huge blow for the defending champions, who are currently 10th in the Western Conference. The Warriors (14-15) have dealt with inconsistency throughout the season, particularly on the road where they’ve won just two games.

Curry, the reigning Finals MVP, is averaging 30 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists through 26 starts.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

