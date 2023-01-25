Report: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to Attend Wake-Forest Pitt Basketball Game

PITTSBURGH — The star power at the Petersen Events Center won’t be contained to the court when the Pitt Panthers take on Wake Forest in Oakland this week.

The all-time leading passer in Pitt football history and first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kenny Pickett, will be at the Pete to watch the Panthers take on the Demon Deacons.

The crowd is sure to give him a warm welcome and any emotional lift the team can get will be welcome. The Panthers need this win and need it badly to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive after dropping a head-scratching loss to sub-.500 Florida State last weekend.

Pitt will also be celebrating the anniversary of Jerome Lane’s legendary, backboard-shattering dunk against Providence during the game. Lane, one of the most productive players in Panther basketball history, will also be in attendance.

