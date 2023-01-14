Report says Patrick Williams and Alex Caruso will not be moved at the trade deadline

With the NBA’s trade deadline less than a month away, one team other NBA Franchises are keeping tabs on is the Chicago Bulls. With a 19-24 record, the Bulls are struggling to stay above water and may unload some players. Although reports have stated they’re inclined to keep the core of their roster intact, their consistent struggles may cause them to rethink their strategy.

