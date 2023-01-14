Report says Patrick Williams and Alex Caruso will not be moved at the trade deadline

With the NBA’s trade deadline less than a month away, one team other NBA Franchises are keeping tabs on is the Chicago Bulls. With a 19-24 record, the Bulls are struggling to stay above water and may unload some players. Although reports have stated they’re inclined to keep the core of their roster intact, their consistent struggles may cause them to rethink their strategy.

However, two players who reportedly won’t be moved at the trade deadline are forward Patrick Williams and guard Alex Caruso, says Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Both players are not for sale right now

The Bulls need to shake things up if they want to make the playoffs, but it appears that Williams and Caruso are two pieces of their core that aren’t going anywhere. Williams is hitting his stride after a sluggish start and is averaging 9.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this season, while Caruso has been a steady contributor off the bench, providing stellar defense and leadership.

“From what I’ve heard from executives, Patrick Williams and Alex Caruso are not for sale right now in Chicago,” said Scotto.

KC Johnson of NBC Sports added that Chicago might be hesitant to deal Williams away, considering the improvements he’s shown this season. Additionally, they don’t want to make the mistake they did with current Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen when they traded him away in a deal in 2021.

“They value him highly now. I think, this season, he’s definitely shown signs of growth, but I think it’s been a little underwhelming to this point. From a Bulls’ perspective, there are some cautionary tales out there,” said Johnson.

“So much about this league is about fit and opportunity. The Bulls gave up on Lauri Markkanen, who now on his third team is headed towards a potential first All-Star selection and is playing other worldly basketball. Players develop at different paces. Pat is still a very young player.”

Caruso is the most valuable asset

Should the Bulls decide to make a trade, both Scotto and Johnson believe Caruso can get them a solid haul. He’s mainly played off the bench, but he has considerable value as a backcourt defender and hustle player.

“If they want to shake up their team, they can get a decent return on Caruso,” remarked Scotto.

Always a crowd favorite, praised for his energetic play and high basketball IQ, Caruso will be a highly sought-after asset ahead of the February 9 trade deadline.

“I agree that Caruso would bring back a nice haul. To me, he fits any roster. That’s the kind of player he is. A team like Golden State, the Knicks, those are some teams I can see calling,” chimed in Johnson.