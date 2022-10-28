Report: Russell Westbrook expected to come off bench vs. Wolves

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is expected to serve in a reserve role Tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves (8 ET, NBA League Pass), reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. However, Westbrook’s status as a reserve could be affected by big man Anthony Davis, Wojnarowski notes.

If Davis is out, Westbrook could remain in the starting lineup. Davis is questionable with lower back tightness.

Since Entering the NBA in the 2008-09 season, Westbrook has started 1,007 of 1,024 career games Entering Friday night. He last served in a reserve role in an NBA game on Nov. 28, 2008, when he was a rookie on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Westbrook did not play in the Lakers’ last game, a 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets, because of a sore left hamstring.

The 33-year-old former Kia MVP is averaging 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists this season. He has one double-double. He is mired in a slump, shooting just 28.9% from the floor and 1-for-12 from 3-point range.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.