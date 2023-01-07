Report: PGA Tour has granted player Releases for Saudi International | Golf News and Tour Information

A provision in the PGA Tour Player Handbook and Tournament Regulations generally prohibits tour players from playing in events when there is a PGA Tour-approved or sponsored event taking place at the same time. Per the handbook, players who reach the 15-event minimum (which a member must meet as a condition of their membership voting rights) are eligible for three conflicting-event Releases per season, which is why so many tour players were allowed to play in last year’s Saudi Invitational.