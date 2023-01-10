Report: Oklahoma Set to Hire New Wide Receivers Coach

Brent Venables has reportedly found a new wide receivers coach.

On3’s Matt Zenitz reported on Tuesday that the Sooners are set to hire Texas Tech wide receivers Coach Emmett Jones to the same position.

Jones served as the outside receivers Coach for the Red Raiders from 2016-2018 before taking over as the wide receivers Coach at Kansas from 2019-2021.

He also served as the interim head coach for the Jayhawks during Kansas’ 2021 spring practice until Lance Leipold was officially hired as the head coach.

Jones returned to Lubbock this past season as a member of Joey McGuire’s first coaching staff at Texas Tech.

A Graduate of North Texas in 1999, Jones spent 13 years working through the ranks as a Coach in Texas high school football until Landing a role with the Red Raiders as the Director of Player Development in 2015.

During his first stint at Texas Tech, Jones coached Antione Wesleywho was one of the 11 Semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award in 2018.

In 2019, Jones coached the Kansas wide receiver Andrew Parchment, who finished sixth in the Big 12 with 831 receiving yards. Parchment also added seven touchdowns in 2019.

The hole at wide receivers Coach on Oklahoma’s staff opened up shockingly on Aug. 7 just as the Sooners were starting fall camp.

Longtime OU Assistant Cale Gundy Resigned from the post, and L’Damian Washington was elevated into the role on an interim basis for the 2022 season.

