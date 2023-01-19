Report: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Could Become a Candidate if Alabama Job Opens

Could Jeff Lebby be Bama bound?

According to ESPN college football Insider Pete Thamel, it’s a possibility.

In his appearance Wednesday on the Paul Finebaum Show, Thamel was asked what Nick Saban could be looking for next if, as expected, Bill O’Brien does not return as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator.

Thamel immediately turned his thoughts to Norman and Brent Venables’ staff.

“I would think that Nick Saban saw the fits that Tennessee and Josh Heupel gave him this year,” Thamel said, “and offensively, I think they’ll probably trend a little bit and maybe overcorrect a little bit more that way as they go.

