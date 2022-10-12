Report: Oklahoma Basketball to Still Play Oklahoma State Twice Once Big 12 Expands

The Big 12 is going to look a lot different in 2023.

The league is adding four new members in BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF with Oklahoma and Texas soon departing for the SEC.

But, the Sooners and Longhorns’ move isn’t scheduled to begin until 2025, meaning the Big 12 will be a 14-team league for presumably two full years until that happens.

Because of this, new commissioner Brett Yormark and the league are having to rework their typical scheduling system for various sports, with a piece to the basketball Slate getting reported on Wednesday.

Scroll to Continue

According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Oklahoma will still play a home-and-home with Oklahoma State once the Big 12 expands to 14 teams.

With the conference adding four new members, the current structure of every team playing every other team both home and away wouldn’t be feasible, and thus forcing the conference to signify which series will continue on as they are currently played.

Currently, Big 12 teams play 18 conference games. So, it can likely be safely assumed that the Sooners will also play a home-and-home with at least a few other members to get up to the usual number of league games.

But, what fans can count on is that the Bedlam series will still have a game in Norman and a game in Stillwater at least in the next two years before Oklahoma moves to the SEC.