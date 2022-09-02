Report: NFL Team Could Announce Move From Stadium Soon

A picture of cloudy sky at an NFL game.

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 10: A general view of Solider Field as the Chicago Bears take on the Denver Boncos during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

For over 50 years the Chicago Bears have called the iconic Soldier Field their home. But it appears that their long stay in the Windy City could be coming to an abrupt end.

Appearing on the The Pat McAfee Show, Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reported that the Bears appear determined to leave Soldier Field. Biggs said that it’s a matter of if, not when, and that when could be as soon as the end of this season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button