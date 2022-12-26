Report: NFL Reviewing Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones Hit On Eli Apple

CINCINNATI — The NFL could be handing down a fine to Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for his low hit on Eli Apple. According to Ian Rapoportthe league is reviewing the matter for a fine, but Jones will not be suspended.

“Mac Jones will be evaluated by the NFL for a possible fine for his low hit on #Bengals CB Eli Apple, but not a suspension,” Rapoport tweeted. “This will be reviewed in the normal fine timetable.”

