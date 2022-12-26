Report: NFL Reviewing Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones Hit On Eli Apple

CINCINNATI — The NFL could be handing down a fine to Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for his low hit on Eli Apple. According to Ian Rapoportthe league is reviewing the matter for a fine, but Jones will not be suspended.

“Mac Jones will be evaluated by the NFL for a possible fine for his low hit on #Bengals CB Eli Apple, but not a suspension,” Rapoport tweeted. “This will be reviewed in the normal fine timetable.”

Jones went for Apple’s knees with 6:17 left in the fourth quarter on Sunday after it appeared Jones fumbled a ball later deemed an incomplete pass. Linebacker Germaine Pratt scooped it up, and Jones undercut Apple way behind the play.

“Of course, I did (notice it). They tripped me,” Apple told NESN.com after the game. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.”

Reporter Dov Kleiman spliced ​​together a video showing the trip as more of a trend than an anomaly out of Jones.

Expect a decision on the fine to be handed down by this coming weekend.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet on Monday Night Football at 8:15 pm ET. The game airs on ESPN and is available on fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Report: Bengals Right Tackle La’el Collins Out For Season

Eli Apple On Mac Jones Hit: ‘It Was A Dirty Play’

Bengals Flight to Cincinnati Stopped in New York Due to Plane Engine Issue Following Win Over Patriots

By The Numbers: Bengals Escape 22-18 Over Patriots

Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals’ 22-18 Win Over the New England Patriots

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Leads Fast Start, Bengals Hold On For 22-18 Win Over Patriots

Joe Burrow Gifts Cruises To Offensive Line For Christmas

Watch: Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls After Cincinnati’s 22-18 Win Over New England

Watch: Joe Burrow Reacts to Bengals’ 22-18 Win Over Patriots

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-23 Win Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Bucs, Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls

Playoff Picture: Cincinnati Takes Control Of AFC North Destiny

By The Numbers: Bengals, Joe Burrow Set Multiple Records In 34-23 Win Over Buccaneers

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Dominate Second Half, Beat Buccaneers 34-23

—–

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok