Report: NFL Players Not Happy With Quarterback’s Attitude

The NFL logo is a football

PHOENIX – JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the Redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

There were a lot of quarterbacks who struggled in Week 11 yesterday, but one quarterback showed a bit of an attitude after playing poorly – which did not please his teammates.

According to ESPN New York Jets Insider Rich Cimini, defensive players for the Jets did not take kindly to Zach Wilson’s post-game press conference, where the Jets QB denied being responsible for the team’s 10-3 loss. Per the report, there were “a lot of raw feelings” among the defensive players.

