Report: NFL Is Considering Significant Rule Change – AthlonSports.com

Troy Vincent, the NFL’s VP of Football Operations, made an interesting remark Wednesday regarding potential rule changes.

In a message relayed by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Vincent said league owners would review the protocol for hits on defenseless players.

“This would be significant,” Pelissero’s tweet began. “Troy Vincent says there was discussion among owners today about whether a hit on a QB or other defenseless player should 1) Be reviewable; and/or 2) Be an automatic ejection. Any change would go through the normal process and vote at the March meeting.”

So, no sweeping changes would go into effect this season or throughout the 2022 playoffs. But if these discussions from team owners result in the aforementioned rule proposals, it would serve as a radical shift to today’s game.

Quarterback injuries at the hands of rough tackles are unquestionably an element of the game that front offices hope to avoid. There’s arguably no other player on the field whose removal shifts a team’s chances of winning.

And the league, no doubt, would hope that any of the rules implemented would reduce well-publicized concussions like the ones Tua Tagovailoa suffered earlier in the season.

Interestingly, Vincent’s remarks weren’t limited just to protecting quarterbacks. He also made reference to the much-criticized roughing-the-passer penalty the Miami Dolphins received in Week 14. Vincent said this penalty was wrong, and the tackle on Justin Herbert was a legal one.

So it appears team owners aren’t striving just to penalize defenders, but level the playing field for both offense and defense.