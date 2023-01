Report: NFL Execs Predict Big Contracts For Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert

CINCINNATI — ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler spoke with a few NFL executives over the past week about Joe Burrow’s upcoming contract extension.

The superstar quarterback is eligible for a new deal from the Bengals as soon as the 2022-23 season concludes.

“The expectation is both players (Justin Herbert included) sign new deals that surpass Rodgers’ league-high average of $50.3 million per year. The Bengals and Chargers aren’t known for their spending, and in big-money deals like this, teams must set aside all of the guaranteed money in escrow, which complicates matters. But both teams have taken care of homegrown talent in the past, with several key players on each side under long-term deals. And Burrow and Herbert — largely considered top -tier passers — take out most of the guesswork often present with long and costly contracts.”

One NFL executive acknowledged the hefty deals as the price of doing business with these types of players.

“Largely durable, great guys, great players — they will be expensive but this is an easy decision,” the NFL GM said.

The Bengals’ future flexibility will largely get determined by how they handle Burrow’s contract and the subsequent big deals to defensive pieces, wide receiver Tee Higgins (potentially), and WR Ja’Marr Chase.

Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 pm ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

