Report: NFL Execs Predict Big Contracts For Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert

CINCINNATI — ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler spoke with a few NFL executives over the past week about Joe Burrow’s upcoming contract extension.

The superstar quarterback is eligible for a new deal from the Bengals as soon as the 2022-23 season concludes.

“The expectation is both players (Justin Herbert included) sign new deals that surpass Rodgers’ league-high average of $50.3 million per year. The Bengals and Chargers aren’t known for their spending, and in big-money deals like this, teams must set aside all of the guaranteed money in escrow, which complicates matters. But both teams have taken care of homegrown talent in the past, with several key players on each side under long-term deals. And Burrow and Herbert — largely considered top -tier passers — take out most of the guesswork often present with long and costly contracts.”

