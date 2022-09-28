Report: NFL Doesn’t Want To Use Valuable First Responder Resources For Bucs To Play In South Florida – JoeBucsFan.com

September 28th, 2022

This is the most logical, although unfair for the Bucs, Reasoning Joe has read or heard of why the NFL won’t move the Chiefs-Bucs game to Miami on Sunday night. It also suggests the game won’t be in Tampa either.

Per Jenna Laine of ESPN, she contacted the league to find out the Rationale for moving the Chiefs-Bucs game and why the NFL doesn’t want it in Florida..

Basically, whenever a natural disaster hits, available first responders throughout the state, often Volunteer or are dispatched to the areas of need to pitch in on the recovery process. The NFL, per Laine, doesn’t want to pull away available first responders from a storm-impacted area, as hundreds are needed to staff a football game with fans.

According to sources, the NFL does not want to risk taking up state resources to host a game in Miami that could be better utilized in Tampa in the aftermath of the hurricane.

That makes all the sense in the world to Joe, which sort of tells Joe that the game may not be played in Tampa on Sunday night regardless of what Hurricane Beckles does.

The way Joe reads this, if Miami resources are needed to help if Tampa took a direct hit from Hurricane Beckles, Tampa-area resources would also be needed in Southwest Florida, where it seems Hurricane Beckles is now aiming.

Yesterday, the creator, curator and overall guru of Pro Football Talkthe great Mike Florio, reported the NFL is not discussing moving the game, which Florio reads as the NFL has already decided to move the game but just hasn’t announced it yet.

Laine also reported that the NFL, if it moves the game, will likely use an NFL stadium in the Midwest. That’s really a raw deal for the Bucs because that makes the game a de facto home game for the Chiefs.