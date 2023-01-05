REPORT: NFL Considering Adding Eighth Playoff Team And Neutral Site For AFC Title Game Following Bills-Bengals Cancellation

The NFL continues to discuss their options following the cancellation of the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game because of the tragic injury to Damar Hamlin.

What we do know is the Bills-Bengals game will likely not be played because the players don’t want to do it and there’s no logical way the league can fit the game in their schedule.

What’s the solution?

Well according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the NFL is considering adding an eighth playoff team in both the AFC and NFC so that would eliminate the first-round bye and as for the AFC Championship Game? Well that game will be played at a neutral site.

Here’s a look at where things currently stand as to scheduling: 1. No Bills-Bengals game. 2. NFL figuring out what to do with AFC seeding. 3. Neutral site for AFC Championship is possible. 4. Expansion of playoff fields to 8 teams in AFC, NFC is possible. https://t.co/AYyELtmgn3 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 5, 2023

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, one of the locations that has been floated if the AFC Championship Game is in-fact played at a neutral site is Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis:

Idea the NFL is discussing with teams/has real traction: Seeding by win percentage, with the AFC title game at neutral site, if seeding b/w the two teams was affected by Bills/Bengals cancellation. Indy floated as one potential site to Clubs (NFL hasn’t talked to Colts yet). — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 5, 2023

Whatever the league intends to do is going to be unfair for at least one or two teams, but this is truly an unprecedented situation for the league.