Report: Nets, last place in season ticket sales for the 2022 NBA season

Following Kevin Durant’s soap opera before the beginning of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets are last in season ticket sales at the start of the campaign. This was revealed in a report by The New York Post.

According to the media outlet’s sources, the Squad led by head Coach Steve Nash has presented a drop in demand by more than 30% from last year.

For 2022-23, Billionaire Joe Tsai’s money-losing franchise had sold roughly 5,500 season tickets at the 17,732-seat Barclays Centeraccording to an NBA owner and an Insider who saw a recent confidential league report.

Per the report, this puts them well below their total last season, between 8,000 and 9,000, and puts the Nets last among all 30 teams in the NBA.

Price gouging scares fans away

The Nets’ sales figures from tickets for the current season land somewhere in the middle among the Franchises because Brooklyn charges more than teams in smaller markets, the owner of an NBA team told The Post.

“They don’t focus as much on season tickets as others because they think they can make more on same-day tickets,” said another source.

“But it’s still critical to their business and accounts for the majority of ticket sales.” The Nets have turned off many loyal fans after raising prices on some seats by more than 50% for the team’s 41 home games in the Barclays Center, multiple sources told The Post.