Report: NBA Executive Believes Draymond Green is Going to Lakers in Free Agency

Draymond Green is becoming more and more linked to the Los Angeles Lakers. First, it started with Stephen A. Smith, and now NBA executives are also starting to link the two.

According to a report by Sean Deveney, one NBA executive believes Draymond Green will go to the Lakers in free agency.

“Things would have to get pretty bad for the Warriors before they would dump Draymond,” the executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com. “But, you don’t know, because you don’t know the dynamics going on in that locker room. If they have had it with him – and by that, I mean Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson] – then, OK, you could see a trade coming up. They know how important he is, though. The Lakers don’t have anything real they can give back to the Warriors in any kind of trade.”

