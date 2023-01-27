Report: Nation’s No. 1 football Recruit to visit USC this weekend

Coming off of a week where he was very complimentary of the Trojans’ football program, Chandler (Ariz.) quarterback Dylan Raiola will visit USC this weekend, according to On3.com. Raiola is the Consensus No. 1 Recruit in the 2024 class.

.

