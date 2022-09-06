Report: Montrezl Harrell agrees to 2-year deal with Sixers

Montrezl Harrell played 46 games with Washington last season before being traded to Charlotte.

Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell has agreed to a two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The reported deal is worth $5.2 million over two years with a player option for the second season.

The 28-year-old center averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds over 71 games with the Wizards and Hornets last season.

Harrell played under Sixers Coach Doc Rivers with the LA Clippers for three seasons from 2017-20. He was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year for the 2019-20 season with career-high averages of 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds.

The Sixers were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Miami Heat after finishing as the 4th seed in the regular season with a 51-31 record.

