Report: Mito Pereira Expected To Join LIV Golf

Mito Pereira is expected to join LIV Golf ahead of the 2023 LIV Golf League, according to The Telegraph (opens in new tab).

The newspaper reports that LIV will release its full player roster next week, with the full schedule also set to be announced in the coming weeks. New team names and branding could be unveiled at the season-opener in Mexico next month.

