REPORT: Mito Pereira Expected To Join LIV Golf Invitational Series

According to The Telegraph, 27-year-old Chilean Mito Pereira is the latest golfer to take his talents to the controversial LIV Golf Invitational Series. LIV Golf is scheduled to release its full 2023 player roster sometime next week, and Pereira’s name is expected to be on the list.

Pereira, currently No. 44 in the Official World Golf Ranking, nearly won the 2022 PGA Championship before double-bogeying the 72nd hole and missing out on a playoff with eventual-winner Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris.

Rumors surrounding Pereira’s departure first began last August when fellow countryman Joaquin Niemann left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. Despite the chatter around the golf world, Pereira stayed on with the PGA Tour during the fall swing and represented the International Team at the 2022 Presidents Cup.

About a month after amassing a measly 0-2-1 record for the Internationals, the rumor mill ran wild again when Pereira was spotted at Sergio Garcia’s Charity event alongside several members of LIV Golf in early November.

While Pereira’s official decision to leave the PGA Tour isn’t the least bit surprising, it certainly stings that yet another up-and-coming Talent will no longer be around.

Pereira grinded his way through the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020-21, winning three times that season en route to a promotion to the big leagues. It felt like Pereira was on the path to becoming one of the top players on Tour, but his journey within the game of golf will now take him elsewhere.