REPORT: Mito Pereira Expected To Join LIV Golf Invitational Series

According to The Telegraph, 27-year-old Chilean Mito Pereira is the latest golfer to take his talents to the controversial LIV Golf Invitational Series. LIV Golf is scheduled to release its full 2023 player roster sometime next week, and Pereira’s name is expected to be on the list.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button