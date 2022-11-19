Report: Matt Fitzpatrick Secures $5 Million In Player Impact Program

It has been reported by The Telegraph (opens in new tab) that recent US Open winner, Matt Fitzpatrick, has finished eighth in the Player Impact Program, with the Englishman pocketing a cool $5 million/£4.2 million, the largest paycheck of his career.

With the results set to be released tomorrow, November 20th, it was reported by AP’s Doug Ferguson (opens in new tab) that Tiger Woods will claim the top spot for the second year running, pocketing $15 million, while Rory McIlroy has reportedly secured second place and a $12 million check.

Matt Fitzpatrick holds up the US Open Trophy at Brookline

Fitzpatrick celebrates his US Open win in June

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to sources, Fitzpatrick has secured eighth place in the PIP, while it is also believed that former World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and two-time Major Champion Justin Thomas have also been placed highly.

