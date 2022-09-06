Report: Louisville Men’s Basketball Reaches Out to Class of 2023 Ohio State Decommits George Washington III

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – An old Class of 2023 target of the Louisville men’s basketball program is reportedly back on their radar.

Just hours after Dayton (Oh.) Chaminade Julienne shooting guard George Washington III announced Wednesday that he would be Backing off of his verbal commitment to Ohio State, the Cardinals were one of a handful of teams to reach out to him, according to Rivals‘ Travis Graf.

“First, I would like to thank Coach (Chris) Holtmann and the entire coaching staff for believing in me. I would also like to thank Buckeye Nation and the entire OSU family for welcoming me into the community,” Washington III wrote on Twitter. “However, at this time, after much thought, prayer and deep discussion with my family, I would like to announce that I’ll be de-committing from The Ohio State University and reopening my recruitment.”

