Report: Lobo basketball women to play two games in Mexico in November

The University of New Mexico Basketball women will spend this coming Thanksgiving in Mexico, according to the organizers of the Women’s Cancun Challenge.

The 10-team 2023 event will take place on Nov. 23-25, and the Lobos will face Montana State on the 23rd — Thanksgiving Day — and Georgia Tech on the following day. Games will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in a converted Ballroom to host the games.

The event will be put on by Triple Crown Sports.

For 2023, the four-team Mayan Division will feature Green Bay, Maryland, UMass and Washington State. These squads will play a three-game round robin at the event. In the Riviera Division, six teams will be making the trip and playing two games while in Mexico – Creighton, Georgia Tech, James Madison, Michigan State, Montana State and UNM.

UNM has not made a corresponding announcement on the event.

This year’s Lobos (10-8, 2-3 Mountain West) next play at San Diego State on Thursday (noon, themw.com, 610 AM/95.9 FM).