Report: LIV Golfers won’t be invited to play in Seminole Pro-Member event | Golf News and Tour Information

The stance from Dunne and the club is not that surprising, even when you consider that Dunne himself has teamed with now LIV players Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson in the past. Dunne was appointed to the PGA Tour Policy Board in November. Two other Seminole members, Ed Herlihy and Mark Flaherty, are also PGA Tour board members (Herlihy is the board chair; Flaherty is the member who won the title with Cantlay in 2022). The PGA Tour has banned any players who compete on the LIV Golf circuit from playing in PGA Tour events and is in the midst of a lawsuit with the upstart golf league.