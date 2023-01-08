Report: LIV Golf Could Offer Free UK TV Rights For 2023 League

LIV Golf bosses are weighing up the option to offer live TV rights in the UK free of charge for the expanded 2023 league.

According to a report in the Daily Mail (opens in new tab)the Saudi-funded series has failed to negotiate a deal with a host of potential broadcast partners, leaving execs in a race against time to find a solution ahead of the first event on the 2023 LIV Golf League schedule at the end of February.

