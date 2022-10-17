REPORT » Little Signs Contract Extension

Nassir Little and the Trail Blazers got it done on the last day, reportedly.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Little, whom Portland selected with the 25th pick of the 2019 Draft, and the team have come to an agreement on a four-year contract extension worth $28 million (which I have also confirmed, not that you needed any additional assurance).

Today, October 17, is the last day for players who have multiple years left on their current contracts to sign extensions. Little would have become an restricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season had he and the Trail Blazers not come to an agreement, meaning it was still likely he would have continued his career in Portland — this is the approach the team took with Anfernee Simons last year — but with the extension in place, Little can now focus on basketball without the specter of a looming offseason contract negotiation.

Little has averaged 5.8 points on 45 percent shooting from the field, 32 percent shooting from three and 73 percent shooting from the line, 3.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 138 games over the course of three seasons in Portland.