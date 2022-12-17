Report: Kevin Durant Told James Harden He Was Not in Shape

As many already know, the second year of the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden experiment was not a pretty one. On paper, they were easily the most talented team in the NBA. Outside of that though, they were the most tumultuous big three in the NBA as well.

James Harden Revealed new candid details about his friction with Kevin Durant during his final season with the Nets in an exclusive interview with Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports.

The piece Revealed that Kevin Durant felt James Harden was out of shape and even personally let him know it too.

