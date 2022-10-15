Report: Jordan Poole agrees to 4-year extension with Warriors

The Golden State Warriors and guard Jordan Poole have reportedly agreed to a multiyear extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The reported four-year deal is worth up to $140 million.

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his agents Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports tell ESPN. The sides are completing final details today and a formal agreement is expected soon. pic.twitter.com/hIP8MaOhzp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2022

The deal is now agreed upon, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/MeDz4Sc3e4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2022

Poole is entering his fourth season with the Warriors and has seen his numbers improve each season. The shooting guard out of Michigan averaged 8.5 points on 33% shooting as a rookie, then averaged 12.0 points on 43% shooting in 2020-21 and increased his average again to 18.5 points on 45% shooting last season when he helped the Warriors win the NBA title.

Poole also made 211 3-pointers last season, the second-most on the Warriors behind all-time 3-point king Stephen Curry and tied for 15th-most in the NBA.

The extension will kick in for the 2023-24 season. Poole will make about $4 million this season.

Poole, a rising star, played a pivotal role in Golden State’s title run in 2022, averaging 17 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists during the Playoffs last season. He was fourth in the NBA’s Most Improved Player voting last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.