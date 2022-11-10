Report: John Henry may make bid to own NFL’s Washington Commanders

BOSTON — John Henry’s Fenway Sports Group made some big news this week by possibly putting EPL club Liverpool up for sale. That May be the first step in a major business shift.

According to the New York Post, Henry is a potential bidder for the NFL’s Washington Commanders, if the team is indeed put up for sale by current owner Dan Snyder.

Henry’s Fenway Sports Group owns MLB’s Boston Red Sox, NASCAR team RFK Racing, the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, and the cable network NESN. Back in March, it was reported that adding an NBA team to the portfolio was a priority of the group, but adding an NFL franchise would obviously be the most valuable acquisition possible in North America.

The Post estimated a potential Liverpool at $4 billion to $5 billion, while the Commanders figure to cost north of $5 billion for any potential buyer.

“This may be a precursor to him buying the Commanders,” a source told the Post regarding the potential Liverpool sale. “John wants to own an NFL team. They will look at the Commanders.”

Other bidders — including super-billionaire Jeff Bezos — figure to be vying for ownership of the Commanders as well, should Snyder sell the team.