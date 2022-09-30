Report: Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder agree on 8-player trade

The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder came to terms on a trade Thursday evening, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Eight players in total will be involved, four from each team, as well as a 2025 second-round pick headed to Houston.

Houston gets:

Derrick Favors

Ty Jerome

Moe Harkless

Theo Maledon

2025 second-round pick

Oklahoma City gets:

David Nwaba

Sterling Brown

Trey Burke

Marquese Chriss

Per Wojnarowski, the Thunder will accumulate two trade exceptions while moving well under the luxury tax, with the second-round pick compensating Houston for taking on extra salary.

Cap-centric deal for both teams: Thunder gain two trade exceptions and drop about $10M under luxury tax. Rockets get a second-round pick for taking on $1M in salary. Favors will have value as a backup center, or elsewhere on a trade in Marketplace too. https://t.co/k8zpgthwOh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 30, 2022

Favors, the No. 3 pick in the 2010 Draft, joins his fourth team in four years after spending the bulk of his career with the Utah Jazz. The 31-year-old big man has averaged 5.4 points and 5.2 rebounds since moving to a full-time bench role over the last two seasons.