Report: Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder agree on 8-player trade

Veteran forward Derrick Favors is reportedly headed to Houston.

The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder came to terms on a trade Thursday evening, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Eight players in total will be involved, four from each team, as well as a 2025 second-round pick headed to Houston.

Houston gets:

  • Derrick Favors
  • Ty Jerome
  • Moe Harkless
  • Theo Maledon
  • 2025 second-round pick

Oklahoma City gets:

  • David Nwaba
  • Sterling Brown
  • Trey Burke
  • Marquese Chriss

Per Wojnarowski, the Thunder will accumulate two trade exceptions while moving well under the luxury tax, with the second-round pick compensating Houston for taking on extra salary.

Favors, the No. 3 pick in the 2010 Draft, joins his fourth team in four years after spending the bulk of his career with the Utah Jazz. The 31-year-old big man has averaged 5.4 points and 5.2 rebounds since moving to a full-time bench role over the last two seasons.

