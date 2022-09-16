Report: Fox Sports Favorite To Secure LIV Golf TV Rights

After it was reported by WSJ.com that both Amazon and Apple have turned down the opportunity to show LIV Golf, it seems that a new media company is leading the way, with Fox Sports reportedly the new favourites.

According to Front Office Sports (opens in new tab)inside sources have Fox as the current favorite, however, LIV’s chief media officer, Will Staeger, provided no comment on the matter, only stating that the Saudi-backed series is auctioning its rights to top media outlets.

“We want exposure,” Staeger told Front Office Sports. “We want broad viewership. We want to be on a platform where viewers are accustomed to watching sports”

