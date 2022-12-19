Report: Former No. 1 Overall Recruit Travis Hunter Enters Transfer Portal

Jackson State freshman standout Travis Hunter has entered the transfer portal, according to a Sunday night report from 247Sports.

Hunter, a two-way player whose December 2021 commitment to play for the Tigers was considered a Landmark moment in the history of HBCU football, was the No. 1 overall Recruit in the class of 2022.

In seven games played during the 2022 regular season, the West Palm Beach, Fla. native recorded 15 tackles, two interceptions, 14 receptions, 141 yards, and two receiving touchdowns. He also had two receiving touchdowns in the Celebration Bowl, including a game-tying grab as time expired in regulation during Jackson State’s 41–34 overtime loss to NC Central.

Hunter’s departure comes on the heels of Tigers head Coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders departing to take the same position at Colorado on Dec. 3.

In the weeks following his hiring, Sanders has been active in bringing key pieces of his Jackson State regime to Boulder. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, entered the transfer Portal shortly after the Celebration Bowl, and is expected to join his father with the Buffaloes.

Similarly, Sanders told fans in an Instagram chat last week that Hunter would join him in Colorado “real soon.”

Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, and Hunter appeared together in Tigers Regalia on the cover of Sports Illustrated in July 2022, ahead of Jackson State’s 12–1 season.