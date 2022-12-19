Report: Former No. 1 Overall Recruit Travis Hunter Enters Transfer Portal

Jackson State freshman standout Travis Hunter has entered the transfer portal, according to a Sunday night report from 247Sports.

Hunter, a two-way player whose December 2021 commitment to play for the Tigers was considered a Landmark moment in the history of HBCU football, was the No. 1 overall Recruit in the class of 2022.

In seven games played during the 2022 regular season, the West Palm Beach, Fla. native recorded 15 tackles, two interceptions, 14 receptions, 141 yards, and two receiving touchdowns. He also had two receiving touchdowns in the Celebration Bowl, including a game-tying grab as time expired in regulation during Jackson State’s 41–34 overtime loss to NC Central.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button