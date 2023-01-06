Report: Former NFL player Peyton Hillis in intensive care after swimming accident

Getty Images

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly in intensive care after a swimming accident.

KNWA in Arkansas reports that Hillis was taken to the hospital by helicopter after the accident, which took place in Pensacola, Florida, reportedly after Hillis went into the water to save his children from drowning. His children are OK.

Hillis’s Uncle Greg Hillis wrote on Facebook that Peyton’s condition has improved.

“I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better. He’s still in Intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs, but the Doctors say he is improving,” Greg Hillis wrote.

After playing his college football at Arkansas, Hillis was a seventh-round draft pick of the Broncos in 2008. After two years in Denver, Hillis was traded to Cleveland, and in his first year with the Browns he exploded for 1,177 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, plus 477 receiving yards and two more touchdowns, and that landed him on the Madden cover the following year. Hillis never reached those heights again in four more NFL seasons with the Browns, Chiefs and Giants. He retired after the 2014 season.