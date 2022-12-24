Report: Former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei is Heading to Oregon State

Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is headed back to the West Coast.

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the California native is excepted to transfer to Oregon State.

Uiagalelei entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 5, just a few days after he was benched in the ACC Championship Game and freshman Cade Klubnik was named the starting QB for the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl against Tennessee.

